Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
On Air Schedule
Menu
Shows
Cruze in the Morning
Sheryl Stewart
Mitch Elliott
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
Listen
Listen Live
LISTEN ON THE GO
Buzz Around Town
Concerts
Station Events
Videos
Community
Community Events
Add Your Event
1Thing
METROSCOPE
Blogs
Cruze
Mitch's Mutts
Search our Website
Freeloaders
Text Addict
Get My PERKS
Portland Bridal Show
$4 off Skibowl
Listen while you work!
to win cash
Bourbon and Bacon
Ultimate Wedding Giveaway
Portland Bridal Show
Homepage
On Air Now
Sheryl Stewart Show
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
Cruze in the Morning
6:00 am
to
10:00 am
Sheryl Stewart Show
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
Mitch Elliott
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Upcoming Events
10
Jan
Oregon Care Partners-Challenging Behaviors: Effective Approaches to Common Behaviors
OMEF Event Center
11
Jan
57th Annual Portland Boat Show
Portland Expo Center
14
Jan
Portland Bridal Show
Oregon Convention Center
14
Jan
Bourbon and Bacon
OMSI
29
Jan
Mochitsuki 2017
Portland State University’s Smith Memorial Student Union
View More Events
JoJo
contest
Tove Lo
contest
Arrests Made In Kim Kardashian Robbery
blog
Shots Fired: Trump Lashes Out At Meryl Streep
blog
Chrissy Teigen Roasts Husband John Legend On Twitter
blog
Golden Globes: Complete Winners List
blog
VIDEO: Ryan Gosling Praises Eva Mendes In 'Golden Globes" Acceptance
blog
Did You Miss The Ryan Reynolds - Andrew Garfield Kiss At The Globes?
blog
Hear Emma Watson Sing In New 'Beauty And The Beast' Clip
blog
David Bowie Documentary Airing Saturday Has Surprises
blog
Serena Williams' Ring Is Almost The Size Of A Tennis Ball!
blog
Should Jimmy Fallon Be Hosting The Globes?
blog
Daya
event
JoJo
event
LISTEN: Ed Sheeran Finally Releases New Music
blog
Mind Blown! The 'Seinfeld' Theme Song Was Different For Every Episode
blog
3 Things To Watch For At The Golden Globes Sunday
blog
David Spade Involved In Horrific Car Accident
blog
'Girl Meets World' Gets Canceled, Then Gets Award Nomination
blog
Carrie Fisher's Fans Want Her To Be A Disney Princess
blog