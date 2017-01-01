Skip to main content
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
On Air Schedule
Menu
Shows
Cruze in the Morning
Sheryl Stewart
Buzz Music
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
Listen
Listen Live
LISTEN ON THE GO
Buzz Around Town
Concerts
Station Events
Videos
Community
Community Events
Add Your Event
1Thing
METROSCOPE
Blogs
Cruze
Mitch's Mutts
Search our Website
Freeloaders
Text Addict
Get My PERKS
$4 off Skibowl
Polar Plunge
Learn how to win tickets!
Homepage
Upcoming Events
06
Feb
XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness
Portland Children's Museum
07
Feb
XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness
Portland Children's Museum
07
Feb
Tove Lo
Roseland Theater
08
Feb
XOXO: An Exhibit About Love & Forgiveness
Portland Children's Museum
08
Feb
Pacific Northwest Sportsmen’s Show and Sport Fishing Boat Show®
Portland Expo Center
View More Events
Ladybug Run 2017
event
CCA "Keys to our Heart" Raffle
event
Cruze: See the Clever Way Portland PD Warns Drunk Drivers!
blog
Steve Aoki Talks New Collaboration with One Direction's Louis Tomlinson
blog
Ariana Grande & John Legend's 'Beauty And The Beast' Theme
blog
VIDEO: NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets
blog
VIDEO: Britney Accidently Flashes The Crowd More Than Her Smile
blog
Whole Foods Announces A 'Produce Butcher'
blog
VIDEO: The Voices Behind The New Lego Batman Movie
blog
What You Need To Know About Super Bowl 51
blog
VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen Overcomes Doubts, Poses For Swimsuit Issue
blog
Schwarzenegger Records Instagram Reply To Trump, Offers To Switch Jobs
blog
VIDEO: Chainsmokers Response To Being Called 'Nickelback Of EDM' By Esquire
blog
Kesha's New Album On Dr. Luke's Label, She Says He Won't Support It
blog
The Sacred Jazz of Dave Brubeck
event
Fifty Shades Darker
contest
OMSI After Dark: Sex, Love, Rock N Roll
contest
VIDEO: Lady Gaga Previews Super Bowl Halftime Performance
blog
VIDEO: Taylor Swift Still Gets Excited Hearing Her Song On the Radio
blog
Beyonce Releases Amazing Photo To Confirm She's Pregnant With Twins
blog